Kids safe, back in school after bomb threat at Ann Arbor Hebrew school
In Ann Arbor, an unidentified man called the Hebrew Day School in just after 9 this morning, claiming there was a bomb in a backpack that was about to detonate in the school. The school, which shares a campus with the Jewish Community Center and an early childhood center, evacuated the kids to an off-site location.
