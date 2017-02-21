Judge: Man accused in store poisoning...

Judge: Man accused in store poisoning competent for trial

8 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" A Michigan man accused of poisoning unpackaged food at grocery stores has been ruled competent to stand trial. The Ann Arbor News reports that 30-year-old Kyle Bessemer was bound over Thursday for trial in circuit court in Washtenaw County.

Ann Arbor, MI

