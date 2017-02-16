Jamba Juice sign installed on Washtenaw strip mall in Ann Arbor
A sign has appeared on a building that could house Ann Arbor's first Jamba Juice location, but officials are not saying when the business could open. The Jamba Juice logo and name is affixed to a vacant storefront space located at the Washtenaw Commons shopping center on Washtenaw Avenue near Arborland.
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Belleville's 1923 American LaFrance Brockway To... (Feb '07)
|17 hr
|fireone
|5
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Feb 9
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|19
|Review: Estate Jewelry By Michael (Jan '09)
|Feb 7
|Tal
|11
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Feb 4
|hollyleaf
|234
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|Feb 3
|Robert
|3
|Man accused of January murder in Van Buren out ... (May '06)
|Jan 30
|A human with a heart
|10
|more fun than a hijjab
|Jan 26
|badam
|2
