Immigration judge allows Ann Arbor father of 4 to stay in U.S.

Friends, family and other supporters of the Ann Arbor father of four shed tears of joy, hugged and cheered outside the McNamara Federal Building in downtown Detroit after Judge David Paruch issued a ruling from the bench following a two-hour hearing in immigration court Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 28. The U.S. Department of Justice does not plan to challenge the decision, meaning Ajin, who is a citizen of Jordan, can keep his green card and stay in the U.S. with his wife and children who are U.S. citizens. Ajin and his wife, Siham Omar, who is a naturalized U.S. citizen and has been married to Ajin since 1999, both separately testified during the hearing, taking turns answering questions from attorneys and the judge.

