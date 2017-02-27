Here's where you can find delicious paczki on Fat Tuesday in metro Detroit
While this Tuesday may just be any other ordinary Tuesday, to some it is the beloved Fat Tuesday where we devour boxes of paczki, the delicious Polish treat filled with jam, custard, or in some cases, a coney dog . Sure, you could stop at your local Meijer or Kroger to get a box of the treats, but authentic and homemade is so much better.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Mon
|chef Eric
|3
|Local elected officials of color on race and po...
|Mon
|lol
|2
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|Feb 21
|Faith
|4
|Belleville's 1923 American LaFrance Brockway To... (Feb '07)
|Feb 16
|fireone
|5
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Feb 9
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|19
|Review: Estate Jewelry By Michael (Jan '09)
|Feb 7
|Tal
|11
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Feb 4
|hollyleaf
|234
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC