Hawaii DC Kevin Lempa reportedly considering Michigan analyst job
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is on to what is now turning into an annual process of replacing off-field football analysts. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Monday that Hawaii DC Kevin Lempa met with Michigan over the weekend about a "non-coaching" position in Ann Arbor.
