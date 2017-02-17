Former Sabor Latino is now Agave Tequila Bar on Ann Arbor's Main Street

The downtown Ann Arbor restaurant formerly known as Sabor Latino is now Agave Tequila Bar, featuring an extensive selection of tequilas of all styles and a revamped menu. Located at 211 N. Main St., Agave Tequila Bar combines some of the elements of Sabor Latino and a new take on the decor and menu that brings in patrons for Taco Tuesdays and specialty margaritas.

