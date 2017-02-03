EPA review will find Gelman plume risks are being managed, DEQ says

It remains to be seen whether the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will get involved with overseeing a federal Superfund cleanup of the Gelman dioxane plume in Ann Arbor, but it's at least going to take a fresh look at the issue and consider it. Some argue polluter Gelman Sciences' ongoing efforts to manage the risks of the expanding toxic plume of groundwater contamination - efforts overseen by the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality following a court-approved management plan - aren't enough and the EPA will see that.

