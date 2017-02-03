EPA review will find Gelman plume risks are being managed, DEQ says
It remains to be seen whether the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will get involved with overseeing a federal Superfund cleanup of the Gelman dioxane plume in Ann Arbor, but it's at least going to take a fresh look at the issue and consider it. Some argue polluter Gelman Sciences' ongoing efforts to manage the risks of the expanding toxic plume of groundwater contamination - efforts overseen by the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality following a court-approved management plan - aren't enough and the EPA will see that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|11 hr
|Robert
|3
|Man accused of January murder in Van Buren out ... (May '06)
|Jan 30
|A human with a heart
|10
|more fun than a hijjab
|Jan 26
|badam
|2
|why does michigan not fall in the great lakes?
|Jan 26
|badam
|2
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Jan 26
|reefer madness
|18
|arabs go home before we loose our food stamps
|Jan 26
|allahahaha
|1
|The Ohio State Buckeyes kicked that Wolverine ass
|Jan 11
|peter
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC