Detroit parents and students ask to be involved school closure decision
The state School Reform Office, which released the list of schools that might close, has yet to meet with parents or students from these schools. "For us it's really about advocating for the community, for students and parents to be included in that reformation process so that the commitment from the community can be there," Whitfield said.
