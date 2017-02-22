Clinc raises a $6.3M Series A to advance its AI for banking platform
Clinc hopes its AI personal assistant Finie will one day reduce the complexity and barriers many consumers face when attempting to understand their finances. The company claims the voice-controlled platform serves up financial data in impactful ways with minimal effort.
