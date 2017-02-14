Carmakers ask Trump to review EPA rules, use discredited job projection
Just days after the presidential election, an automaker lobbying group wrote Donald Trump asking him to change, delay, or dispense with an EPA decision that kept planned exhaust-emission standards through 2025. Now executives of 18 automakers have sent a second letter, asking the same thing-and echoing a statement by Ford CEO Mark Fields that "up to 1 million jobs" were at risk from the standards.
