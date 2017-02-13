Brighton VGs Store Being Purchased by Busch's
A Brighton supermarket that has been serving a loyal clientele of satisfied customers for many years will be undergoing an ownership change. VGs, located at 9870 East Grand Ave. in the Grand Crossing shopping center, is being purchased by Busch's, another small chain, which is based in Ann Arbor.
