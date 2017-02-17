Black Rock Bar and Grill seeking new location near Ann Arbor
Black Rock Bar and Grill is seeking a new franchise location in Pittsfield Township, and is asking for approval of a liquor license at Wednesday's Pittsfield Township Board of Trustees meeting. There are eight Black Rock Bar and Grills currently in operation across Florida and Michigan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|14 hr
|Faith
|4
|Belleville's 1923 American LaFrance Brockway To... (Feb '07)
|Feb 16
|fireone
|5
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Feb 9
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|19
|Review: Estate Jewelry By Michael (Jan '09)
|Feb 7
|Tal
|11
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Feb 4
|hollyleaf
|234
|Man accused of January murder in Van Buren out ... (May '06)
|Jan 30
|A human with a heart
|10
|more fun than a hijjab
|Jan 26
|badam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC