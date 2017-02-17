Badgers fall to Michigan, Seniors need to step up
Playing without senior point guard Bronson Koenig , the 10th ranked Wisconsin Badgers lost their second consecutive game, falling 64-58 to the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ethan Happ finished with 22 points on 10 of 13 shooting, but 18 of the 22 came in the first half.
