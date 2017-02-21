Ann Arbor's Shalimar Restaurant welcomes new chef with big ideas
After more than 20 years in business in downtown Ann Arbor, Shalimar Restaurant is welcoming change and a new chef with his own unique take on northern Indian cuisine. Chef Pritan Zarapkar is bringing decades of restaurant experience and a master's degree in culinary arts and is soon unveiling a revamped Shalimar's menu, which he said will maintain customer favorites but add some new items to try.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|Tue
|Faith
|4
|Belleville's 1923 American LaFrance Brockway To... (Feb '07)
|Feb 16
|fireone
|5
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Feb 9
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|19
|Review: Estate Jewelry By Michael (Jan '09)
|Feb 7
|Tal
|11
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Feb 4
|hollyleaf
|234
|Man accused of January murder in Van Buren out ... (May '06)
|Jan 30
|A human with a heart
|10
|more fun than a hijjab
|Jan 26
|badam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC