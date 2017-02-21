Ann Arbor's Shalimar Restaurant welcomes new chef with big ideas

After more than 20 years in business in downtown Ann Arbor, Shalimar Restaurant is welcoming change and a new chef with his own unique take on northern Indian cuisine. Chef Pritan Zarapkar is bringing decades of restaurant experience and a master's degree in culinary arts and is soon unveiling a revamped Shalimar's menu, which he said will maintain customer favorites but add some new items to try.

