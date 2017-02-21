Ann Arborites gather for "meet your Muslim neighbors"

Attendees at "meet your Muslim neighbors" took turns introducing themselves and welcoming each other to the neighborhood, and talked about the importance of welcoming Muslims and ethnicities in the face of contemporary racism Sunday evening, neighbors from east Ann Arbor gathered at the clubhouse of a local sub-division last night for an event they called "meet your Muslim neighbors." Susan Dushane called the event a "patriotic response" against instances of racism in media reports and in comment sections of the internet.

