Ann Arbor to add crosswalk signals where student was killed

The city of Ann Arbor is taking steps to add new pedestrian crossing signals at a crosswalk on Fuller Road where 16-year-old Justin Tang was struck and killed by a car in late October. "I think this is a consensus priority," Mayor Christopher Taylor said as the City Council approved funding for the signals this week.

