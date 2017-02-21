Ann Arbor to add crosswalk signals where student was killed
The city of Ann Arbor is taking steps to add new pedestrian crossing signals at a crosswalk on Fuller Road where 16-year-old Justin Tang was struck and killed by a car in late October. "I think this is a consensus priority," Mayor Christopher Taylor said as the City Council approved funding for the signals this week.
