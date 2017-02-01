Ann Arbor School Board Calls for Reje...

Ann Arbor School Board Calls for Rejection of Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education

The Ann Arbor Public Schools board of education is calling on U.S. senators to reject Betsy DeVos as U.S. Secretary of Education, based on what one trustee described as DeVos' "open hostility to the students she is nominated to serve." The trustees unanimously passed a resolution Jan. 25, citing reasons they find DeVos unfit for the position and asking President Donald Trump to make a new nomination, according to an MLive.com report .

