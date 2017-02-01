Ann Arbor School Board Calls for Rejection of Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education
The Ann Arbor Public Schools board of education is calling on U.S. senators to reject Betsy DeVos as U.S. Secretary of Education, based on what one trustee described as DeVos' "open hostility to the students she is nominated to serve." The trustees unanimously passed a resolution Jan. 25, citing reasons they find DeVos unfit for the position and asking President Donald Trump to make a new nomination, according to an MLive.com report .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pridesource.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|34 min
|Robert
|3
|Man accused of January murder in Van Buren out ... (May '06)
|Jan 30
|A human with a heart
|10
|more fun than a hijjab
|Jan 26
|badam
|2
|why does michigan not fall in the great lakes?
|Jan 26
|badam
|2
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Jan 26
|reefer madness
|18
|arabs go home before we loose our food stamps
|Jan 26
|allahahaha
|1
|The Ohio State Buckeyes kicked that Wolverine ass
|Jan 11
|peter
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC