Ann Arbor organization labeled hate group by SPLC

17 hrs ago Read more: Michigan Radio

An anti-Semitic group that's been protesting at a synagogue in Ann Arbor was added to a national hate group list earlier this month. The group "Dier Yassin Remembered" has picketed outside the Beth Israel synagogue with anti-Israeli messages for over a decade now.

