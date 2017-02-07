Ann Arbor official expects city to 'v...

Ann Arbor official expects city to 'vigorously defend' its Tobacco 21 law

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MLive.com

Just because Michigan's attorney general argues Ann Arbor's new tobacco ordinance conflicts with state law, that doesn't mean the ordinance is invalidated, says City Council Member Julie Grand. Grand, D-3rd Ward, sponsored the ordinance that makes 21 the new legal age to purchase tobacco products, including cigarettes, in Ann Arbor, whereas 18 remains the legal age elsewhere under state law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Estate Jewelry By Michael (Jan '09) Tue Tal 11
Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09) Feb 4 hollyleaf 234
News Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor... Feb 3 Robert 3
Man accused of January murder in Van Buren out ... (May '06) Jan 30 A human with a heart 10
more fun than a hijjab Jan 26 badam 2
why does michigan not fall in the great lakes? Jan 26 badam 2
News Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13) Jan 26 reefer madness 18
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,438 • Total comments across all topics: 278,673,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC