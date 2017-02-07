Ann Arbor official expects city to 'vigorously defend' its Tobacco 21 law

Just because Michigan's attorney general argues Ann Arbor's new tobacco ordinance conflicts with state law, that doesn't mean the ordinance is invalidated, says City Council Member Julie Grand. Grand, D-3rd Ward, sponsored the ordinance that makes 21 the new legal age to purchase tobacco products, including cigarettes, in Ann Arbor, whereas 18 remains the legal age elsewhere under state law.

