Ann Arbor-based Cribspot evolving from listing rentals to managing them

Ann Arbor-based startup Cribspot has evolved from simply listing rentals to now managing more than 100 spaces for property owners across the Midwest. The business, started by three University of Michigan students in 2012, has seen a boost in business with some funding from the Y Combinator , known for funding companies like Reddit and Dropbox, and an expansion into managing rental properties.

