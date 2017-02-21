Ann Arbor-based Cribspot evolving from listing rentals to managing them
Ann Arbor-based startup Cribspot has evolved from simply listing rentals to now managing more than 100 spaces for property owners across the Midwest. The business, started by three University of Michigan students in 2012, has seen a boost in business with some funding from the Y Combinator , known for funding companies like Reddit and Dropbox, and an expansion into managing rental properties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|2 hr
|chef Eric
|3
|Local elected officials of color on race and po...
|8 hr
|lol
|2
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|Feb 21
|Faith
|4
|Belleville's 1923 American LaFrance Brockway To... (Feb '07)
|Feb 16
|fireone
|5
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Feb 9
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|19
|Review: Estate Jewelry By Michael (Jan '09)
|Feb 7
|Tal
|11
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Feb 4
|hollyleaf
|234
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC