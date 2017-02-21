Ann Arbor area business briefs: Ross Mortgage Corporation and Real Seafood Company
From new hires and promotions to industry awards, here's a roundup of achievements by businesses and individuals in the greater Ann Arbor area: Tim Ross president of Ross Mortgage Corporation, a regional, full-service residential mortgage lender headquartered in Troy, announces the hire of Sam Amine as a Senior Loan Officer at the company's Brighton branch. With more than 14 years of experience in the mortgage industry, Amine possesses a wealth of mortgage product knowledge.
