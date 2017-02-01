Ann Arbor area business briefs: Bank of Ann Arbor and Lord Aeck Sargent

From new hires and promotions to industry awards, here's a roundup of achievements by businesses and individuals in the greater Ann Arbor area: Bank of Ann Arbor is pleased to announce the addition of Jim Fagan, Vice President and Mortgage Department Manager and Jena Agler, Trust Officer. Most recently, Mr. Fagan served as Vice President at Digital Risk Solutions in Jacksonville, FL where he managed underwriting, processing and closing processes for various financial institutions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.