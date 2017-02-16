ALPS Abstracts Due Friday, February 24
Don't forget: the period to submit abstracts for the Association for Law, Property & Society ends on February 24, i.e. next Friday! Carve out some time this weekend to get your abstracts in. The 8th annual meeting of ALPS will be at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan on May 19-20, 2017.
