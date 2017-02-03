A little beer is a lot of flavor in these Super Bowl sliders
Start to finish: 50 minutes Makes 12 sliders 3 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided 1/2 cup finely chopped yellow onion 3 ounces mushrooms , finely chopped Kosher salt 2 tablespoons finely chopped pitted green olives 2 tablespoons finely chopped, drained, canned green chilies 3 ounces sliced sharp cheddar cheese, broken into 12 equal pieces 1 1/2 pounds ground beef, shaped into 12 sliders, each about 3/4 inch thick Ground black pepper 1/3 cup beer 12 slider buns In a large skillet over medium, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil. Add the onion and cook until golden, about 8 minutes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|20 hr
|hollyleaf
|234
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|Fri
|Robert
|3
|Man accused of January murder in Van Buren out ... (May '06)
|Jan 30
|A human with a heart
|10
|more fun than a hijjab
|Jan 26
|badam
|2
|why does michigan not fall in the great lakes?
|Jan 26
|badam
|2
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Jan 26
|reefer madness
|18
|arabs go home before we loose our food stamps
|Jan 26
|allahahaha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC