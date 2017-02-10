100,000 books, collectibles from now closed Kaleidoscope up for auction

A month after Kaleidoscope Books closed its doors, more than 100,000 books, magazines, collectibles and miscellaneous items it once held are being auctioned to the public. The storefront at 200 N. Fourth Ave. in Ann Arbor's Kerrytown District is now empty, the windows and door covered with dark brown paper, with a sign that reads "Going once, Going twice..." A sign hangs in the former storefront of Kaleidoscope Books, 200 N. Fourth Ave., in Ann Arbor's Kerrytown District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.