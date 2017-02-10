100,000 books, collectibles from now closed Kaleidoscope up for auction
A month after Kaleidoscope Books closed its doors, more than 100,000 books, magazines, collectibles and miscellaneous items it once held are being auctioned to the public. The storefront at 200 N. Fourth Ave. in Ann Arbor's Kerrytown District is now empty, the windows and door covered with dark brown paper, with a sign that reads "Going once, Going twice..." A sign hangs in the former storefront of Kaleidoscope Books, 200 N. Fourth Ave., in Ann Arbor's Kerrytown District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Belleville's 1923 American LaFrance Brockway To... (Feb '07)
|Thu
|fireone
|5
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Feb 9
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|19
|Review: Estate Jewelry By Michael (Jan '09)
|Feb 7
|Tal
|11
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Feb 4
|hollyleaf
|234
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|Feb 3
|Robert
|3
|Man accused of January murder in Van Buren out ... (May '06)
|Jan 30
|A human with a heart
|10
|more fun than a hijjab
|Jan 26
|badam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC