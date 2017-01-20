Ypsilanti's Thompson Block now passion project for Ann Arbor developers
New ownership in in place with plans to bring back Ypsilanti's Thompson Block from the brink of ruin after the property was partially destroyed by fire and subsequent failed development attempts. Jon Carlson and Greg Lobdell of the Ann Arbor-based development company 2mission recently purchased the Thompson Block, located at 400 N. River St. in Ypsilanti's Depot Town, and said their team is ready for a "fairly clean start" on the project.
