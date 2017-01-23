Women's march draws thousands to Lansing, Ann Arbor
Holding a sign that read "First protest since Vietnam", protestor Becky Melarba of Charlotte, Michigan said she decided to join the protest at the steps of the state capitol in Lansing because she fears that in coming years, progress made in the realm of women's rights could be lost. Malerba said she hopes the protest sent a message for politicians to protect women's rights and women's access to healthcare in particular.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Jan 19
|RFLivonia
|17
|more fun than a hijjab
|Jan 11
|peter
|1
|why does michigan not fall in the great lakes?
|Jan 11
|peter
|1
|The Ohio State Buckeyes kicked that Wolverine ass
|Jan 11
|peter
|2
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|Jan 11
|peter
|2
|U of M hand painted birdhouses for sale... (May '16)
|Jan 11
|peter
|4
|Clown robbery suspect fires shots in Livonia chase
|Dec 30
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC