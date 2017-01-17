Wild Swan Theater Announces Toyota Grant Award of $2,500
Wild Swan Theater, Ann Arbor's award winning professional theater for families, has received a grant from Toyota for its Igniting Creativity Toyota Scholarship program. Funds will be used to provide expanded opportunities for a broad spectrum of students to experience the nourishing and transforming power of the performing arts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|12 hr
|RFLivonia
|17
|more fun than a hijjab
|Jan 11
|peter
|1
|why does michigan not fall in the great lakes?
|Jan 11
|peter
|1
|The Ohio State Buckeyes kicked that Wolverine ass
|Jan 11
|peter
|2
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|Jan 11
|peter
|2
|U of M hand painted birdhouses for sale... (May '16)
|Jan 11
|peter
|4
|Clown robbery suspect fires shots in Livonia chase
|Dec 30
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC