Vermont adds 26 new captive insurers in 2016
Vermont licensed 26 new captive insurers in 2016, led by growth in the health care sector, according to data released by the state's Department of Financial Regulation. The 26 new licensees raise the state's total licenses to 1,088 from 1,062 at the end of 2015, the department said Tuesday in a statement.
