University of Michigan Health System renamed Michigan Medicine
Michigan Medicine is the new name of the University of Michigan's academic medical center, the university announced Monday, Jan. 9. The new name also reflects recent organizational changes, including the appointment of a single leader for both the U-M Medical School and Medical Affairs for the University of Michigan. Marschall S. Runge, M.D., serves in the combined role.
