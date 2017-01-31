U-M looking to finish recruiting season strong
Michigan's recruitment of Solomon has been a rollercoaster. Solomon, the No. 2 defensive tackle in the 2017 class, committed to the Wolverines during a visit to Ann Arbor in June and decommitted in August , in part, due to a mailer he received from Michigan that misspelled his name and thanked him for attending an event he wasn't at.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|Mon
|frankwalshingham
|1
|Man accused of January murder in Van Buren out ... (May '06)
|Mon
|A human with a heart
|10
|more fun than a hijjab
|Jan 26
|badam
|2
|why does michigan not fall in the great lakes?
|Jan 26
|badam
|2
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Jan 26
|reefer madness
|18
|arabs go home before we loose our food stamps
|Jan 26
|allahahaha
|1
|The Ohio State Buckeyes kicked that Wolverine ass
|Jan 11
|peter
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC