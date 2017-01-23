Trump to Sign Executive Order on Plan to Renegotiate NAFTA With Mexico, Canada
President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order as early as Monday stating his intention to renegotiate the free trade agreement between the United States, Canada and Mexico, a White House official told NBC News. Eliminating the North American Free Trade Agreement , which was crafted by former President Bill Clinton and enacted in 1994, was a frequent Trump campaign promise.
