Trump backers like his first draft of a new America
The challenge Annette Cottrell pondered was how to grade President Donald Trump's stormy first full week on the job. A trade war bubbling up with Mexico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|more fun than a hijjab
|Jan 26
|badam
|2
|why does michigan not fall in the great lakes?
|Jan 26
|badam
|2
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Jan 26
|reefer madness
|18
|arabs go home before we loose our food stamps
|Jan 26
|allahahaha
|1
|The Ohio State Buckeyes kicked that Wolverine ass
|Jan 11
|peter
|2
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|Jan 11
|peter
|2
|U of M hand painted birdhouses for sale... (May '16)
|Jan 11
|peter
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC