Trump administration won't defeat California's fuel economy standards
She says car companies already did most of the work required for the year 2022. They're unlikely to throw it all away and start over if the standards change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clown robbery suspect fires shots in Livonia chase
|Dec 30
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
|Resident launches petition for Seven Mile - dow... (Jun '15)
|Dec 30
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|4
|Student who said man told her to remove her hij...
|Dec 22
|Kevin
|1
|U of M hand painted birdhouses for sale... (May '16)
|Dec 15
|BUCKEYES 4 LIFE
|3
|Nude photo for teen costs S. Lyon teacher his job (May '06)
|Dec 6
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|32
|Urban Myer vs Harbaugh (Sep '15)
|Nov '16
|The Ohio State
|2
|The Ohio State Buckeyes kicked that Wolverine ass
|Nov '16
|The Ohio State
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC