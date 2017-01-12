Toyota Prius Prime buyers misled by d...

Toyota Prius Prime buyers misled by dealers; more education needed

Read more: GreenCarReports

The Toyota Prius Prime is a far better car than its plug-in hybrid predecessor, and it seems likely to become one of the higher-volume plug-in electric cars on the U.S. market. After three separate complaints by readers in different areas of the U.S., we dug into how Toyota has communicated with its dealers on the 2017 Prius Prime.

