Tickets available for Artini martini-crawl fundraiser in Ann Arbor

Friday Jan 6

Tickets are now available to the public for the ninth annual Artini fundraiser, taking place Feb. 10 in downtown Ann Arbor. This year's event is a martini bar crawl with friendly competition among 11 local bars and restaurants from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. It serves as a fundraiser for the Ann Arbor Art Center.

