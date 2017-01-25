This 'Uber of buses' startup left some Women's March protesters stranded
Approximately 500,000 people gathered in Washington DC on January 21 for the Women's March on Washington in an attempt to send a message to the Trump administration about upholding and advancing civil rights. To get there, many chose to buy tickets from bus startups like Rally , which connects riders going to the same destination with third-party charter bus companies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|reefer madness
|18
|arabs go home before we loose our food stamps
|1 hr
|allahahaha
|1
|more fun than a hijjab
|Jan 11
|peter
|1
|why does michigan not fall in the great lakes?
|Jan 11
|peter
|1
|The Ohio State Buckeyes kicked that Wolverine ass
|Jan 11
|peter
|2
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|Jan 11
|peter
|2
|U of M hand painted birdhouses for sale... (May '16)
|Jan 11
|peter
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC