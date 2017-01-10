These pins support human rights just ...

These pins support human rights just in time for the Women's March

With thousands of pins, a couple from Michigan are hoping to bring a little love, compassion and support to America in time for the Women's March in Washington, D.C. Kate Lind, 32, and Nate Stevens, 30, are behind Pincause - a $5 pin they designed with artist Penelope Dullaghan that features the American Sign Language sign for "I love you." Their goal is to raise $200,000 by giving $2 of each sale to the ACLU and Planned Parenthood .

