Study examines availability of recycling
Of the 2,500 communities studied in the "2015-16 Centralized Study of Availability of Recycling," 73 percent of U.S. consumers had access to curbside recycling, while 21 percent had access to drop-off recycling programs, meaning 94 percent of U.S. consumers have access to recycling. However, only 60 percent of consumers have curbside receptacles for their recyclables, according to Adam Glendell of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition , who added that that information is very different from the 94 percent of consumers who have access to recycling.
