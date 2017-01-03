Strong winds, snow squalls could crea...

Strong winds, snow squalls could create travel issues in southeast Michigan

Read more: MLive.com

Strong winds paired with bouts of snow could create for some hectic travel before noon Wednesday, Jan. 4 in southeast Michigan. The National Weather Service reports that while the threat of snow squalls may vanish in the afternoon, gusty westerly winds could reach levels as high as 45 mph.

