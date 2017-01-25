Special toilet at U. Mich. takes aim at urine-to-fertilizer

Abe Noe-Hays, director of research at the Vermont-based Rich Earth Institute, left, and Nancy Love, professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Michigan cut the ribbon to a men's bathroom with a special toilet at the University of Michigan engineering building, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Ann Arbor, Mich. The toilet is part of a multi-state project researching the conversion of human urine into fertilizer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.