Sotomayor says University of Michigan...

Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs more blacks

There are 1 comment on the Fredericksburg.com story from 6 hrs ago, titled Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs more blacks.

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor gestures after receiving a Doctor of Laws degree from University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, during a ceremony at the university in Ann Arbor, Mich. University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel presents Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, a Doctor of Laws degree, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, during a ceremony at the university in Ann Arbor, Mich.

frankwalshingham

Silver Spring, MD

#1 1 hr ago
University of Michigan needs more in state students, accepted because of ability, not because of skin color. Out of state residents should be banned.
Ann Arbor, MI

