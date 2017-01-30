Sotomayor says University of Michigan...

Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs more blacks

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor gestures after receiving a Doctor of Laws degree from University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, during a ceremony at the university in Ann Arbor, Mich. less Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor gestures after receiving a Doctor of Laws degree from University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, during a ceremony at the university in Ann ... more University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel presents Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, a Doctor of Laws degree, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, during a ceremony at the university in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor... 6 hr frankwalshingham 1
Man accused of January murder in Van Buren out ... (May '06) 9 hr A human with a heart 10
more fun than a hijjab Jan 26 badam 2
why does michigan not fall in the great lakes? Jan 26 badam 2
News Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13) Jan 26 reefer madness 18
arabs go home before we loose our food stamps Jan 26 allahahaha 1
The Ohio State Buckeyes kicked that Wolverine ass Jan 11 peter 2
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,471 • Total comments across all topics: 278,413,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC