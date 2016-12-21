Russian ambassador to discuss growing up Muslim at Ann Arbor event
What's it like to be a Muslim in today's world? What are the struggles and how can they be navigated? Omar Saif Ghobash, the Russian ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, is tackling those issues in his book, "Letters to a Young Muslim," and bringing that discussion to Ann Arbor on Monday, Jan. 9, at the Rackham Amphitheater, 915 E. Washington St. Literati Bookstores is hosting the 7 p.m. event which includes a book reading and conversation with Ghobash, whose book consists of letters addressed to his sons and takes on the question of how Muslims can stay true to Islam in a modern world. Joining the discussion is Dave Serio, an educator at the Arab American National Museum in Dearborn and director of the Arab Film Festival.
