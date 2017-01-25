Review: A Detroit mainstay, Avalon, comes to Ann Arbor
Mass-produced food, anyone? Jackie Victor's new Avalon Hearth and Soul CafA© goes the other direction, of course, with a commitment to "organic ingredients when possible, local ingredients whenever feasible, and environmentally friendly practices at every opportunity." Ann Arbor is a "hotbed of farms and young farmers," chef Maggie Long says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
