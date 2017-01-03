Orr and Contreras Honored at Unified's Wine Cellar Benefit
Dozens of wine lovers gathered on Nov. 30 at Bona Sera Cafe in Ypsilanti for the 13th Annual Wine Cellar benefit for Unified - HIV and Beyond. Celebrating the one-year anniversary of the merger between AIDS Partnership Michigan and HARC that created Unified - HIV and Beyond, and the final year of the Wine Cellar event, organizers went all-out to honor the fundraiser's originators, Keith Orr and Martin Contreras.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pridesource.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|Jan 4
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Clown robbery suspect fires shots in Livonia chase
|Dec 30
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
|Resident launches petition for Seven Mile - dow... (Jun '15)
|Dec 30
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|4
|Student who said man told her to remove her hij...
|Dec 22
|Kevin
|1
|U of M hand painted birdhouses for sale... (May '16)
|Dec 15
|BUCKEYES 4 LIFE
|3
|Nude photo for teen costs S. Lyon teacher his job (May '06)
|Dec '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|32
|Urban Myer vs Harbaugh (Sep '15)
|Nov '16
|The Ohio State
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC