On his last day in office, relive President Obama's visits to Ann Arbor
Obama visited the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor four times as a sitting president, counting a May 2010 graduation speech at the Big House, a January 2012 speech on college affordability at the Al Glick Field House, an April 2014 speech at U-M's Intramural Sports Building where he called for raising the federal minimum wage to $10.10 an ... (more)
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Jan 19
|RFLivonia
|17
|more fun than a hijjab
|Jan 11
|peter
|1
|why does michigan not fall in the great lakes?
|Jan 11
|peter
|1
|The Ohio State Buckeyes kicked that Wolverine ass
|Jan 11
|peter
|2
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|Jan 11
|peter
|2
|U of M hand painted birdhouses for sale... (May '16)
|Jan 11
|peter
|4
|Clown robbery suspect fires shots in Livonia chase
|Dec 30
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
