Omega-3 fatty acids linked to lower r...

Omega-3 fatty acids linked to lower risk of heart disease

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Reuters

Omega-3 fatty acids in fish and dietary supplements are associated with lower odds of heart disease even in people already at elevated risk because of excessive levels of fats or bad cholesterol in their blood, a research review suggests. The American Heart Association recommends eating at least two servings of fish a week and considering supplements of omega-3 fatty acids when that's not possible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens 4 min WATCHING LIVONIA 1
News Clown robbery suspect fires shots in Livonia chase Dec 30 WATCHING LIVONIA 3
News Resident launches petition for Seven Mile - dow... (Jun '15) Dec 30 WATCHING LIVONIA 4
News Student who said man told her to remove her hij... Dec 22 Kevin 1
U of M hand painted birdhouses for sale... (May '16) Dec 15 BUCKEYES 4 LIFE 3
News Nude photo for teen costs S. Lyon teacher his job (May '06) Dec 6 WATCHING LIVONIA 32
Urban Myer vs Harbaugh (Sep '15) Nov '16 The Ohio State 2
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,291 • Total comments across all topics: 277,608,581

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC