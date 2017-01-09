Officials Botch The Roll Out Of New L...

Officials Botch The Roll Out Of New Law Limiting Tobacco Sales

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: The Daily Caller

Officials are spreading confusion over a new law restricting tobacco purchases to anyone under 21 years old in a Michigan community by distributing signs to retailers with incorrect age dates. Lawmakers in Ann Arbor, Mich., recently raised the legal age required to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21. To roll out the new restrictions, the state government mailed signs for gas stations and other retailers to display, but the signs were printed using the wrong date .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hiller's Markets Quits Smoking 7 hr Hahahahahahaha 2
more fun than a hijjab Jan 11 peter 1
why does michigan not fall in the great lakes? Jan 11 peter 1
The Ohio State Buckeyes kicked that Wolverine ass Jan 11 peter 2
News At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens Jan 11 peter 2
U of M hand painted birdhouses for sale... (May '16) Jan 11 peter 4
News Clown robbery suspect fires shots in Livonia chase Dec 30 WATCHING LIVONIA 3
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,593 • Total comments across all topics: 277,893,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC