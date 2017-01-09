Officials Botch The Roll Out Of New Law Limiting Tobacco Sales
Officials are spreading confusion over a new law restricting tobacco purchases to anyone under 21 years old in a Michigan community by distributing signs to retailers with incorrect age dates. Lawmakers in Ann Arbor, Mich., recently raised the legal age required to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21. To roll out the new restrictions, the state government mailed signs for gas stations and other retailers to display, but the signs were printed using the wrong date .
